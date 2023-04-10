Extra trams during Antwerp 10 Miles

The extra trams will run on routes 3,9 and 15, all of which cross under the river Scheldt. Bus and tram routes that cross the route of the race will be either shortened or diverted. These are tram routes 1, 4 and 7 and bus routes 17, 93, 95, 99, 180, 181, 182 and 183. Bus route 36 will not run at all on Sunday 23 April.

As a precautionary measure to prevent overcrowding the Groenplaats underground tram stop will be closed between 3.30pm and 8pm on Sunday 23 April. The more specious Meir underground tram stop that is nearby is given as an alternative for those wishing to take the tram to or from the heart of Antwerp.

On Antwerp’s Left Bank the Van Eeden underground tram stop will be closed between 2:30pm and 19:30pm for passengers wishing to travel in the direction of Zwijndrecht. This is to enable it to be used solely for those wishing to travel to the centre of Antwerp on the Right Bank of the river.

Meanwhile, those using the Halewijn stop will only be able to take a Zwijndrecht-bound tram.