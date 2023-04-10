Man smashes car into Brussels police station

Although several police officers were inside the building at the time no one was injured in the incident. The driver of the vehicle was apprehended at the scene. In a statement released on Monday morning the Brussels Judicial Authorities said “The vehicle deliberately reversed into the entrance door of the police station. The door has been completely destroyed, but no one was injured”.

The Judicial Authorities have asked the Federal Police Service’s forensic lab to further investigate the incident and a road traffic accident investigation expert have been appointed to the case. A number of witnesses have been questioned and CCTV footage is being analysed as part of the investigation.

The suspect has already been questioned by police. “From his intial statement it appears that the man has psychiatric issues and that his actions were not specifically directed towards the police. The suspect is not known by the security services in connection with terrorist activity”, the Brussels Judicial Authorities said.