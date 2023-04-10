Police investigation launched after three cars are burned out on Brussels street

In the early hours of Sunday morning the Fire Service received a call to tackle a fire that had engulfed three cars that were parked on the corner of the Jules Franquistraat and the Canadastraat. All three cars have been completely wrecked by the fire. The police and Fire Service say that no one was injured in the blaze.

The Fire Service received the call shortly before 3am on Sunday morning from someone they presume was a passer-by.

In addition to the three vehicles that were burned out, several other cars that were parked close by were also burned out and the shutter blinds of a nearby house was also.

The Brussels South Local Police Service has launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.