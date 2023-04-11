“Calves are kicked, hit and given electric shocks”

The stables are operated by De Kempense Exportstal in Merksplas and Vanlommel in Tielt-Winge. A week long activists from Ongehoord took pictures of the abuse using a hidden camera.

Nadine Lucas: “We saw employees using a lot of violence to shoo the calves.The calves are hit with sticks and you see one employee lifting a calf that hasn’t the energy to walk up by its tail. Some animals are also pricked using banned electric rods”.

The organisation says abuse is widespread and these are only the worst cases. “All the employees act in the same fashion: they kick, hit and use violence. People often have an ideal image of animal husbandry. It’s the image the industry promotes, but it can’t form the basis for a debate” says Nadine, who is close to tears.

Erik Van der Walle of De Kempense Exportstal says the pictures are not representative for what happens at his firm: “Nobody loves calves more than us. Our family has been doing this for 30 years. I regret what I see on the photos, but it’s not representative. Activists filmed here illegally for weeks to retain a few fragments. We will tighten our regulations because animal welfare is our priority”.

A spokesman for Vanlommel that operates the stables in Tielt-Winge said the images were unacceptable. Measures would be taken and an independent animal welfare expert will be present in the shed in future.