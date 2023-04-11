Birch pollen soars: what can you do to prevent allergies?

Symptoms of such allergies include a stuffed nose, wheezing breathing and itchy eyes. In recent weeks there were fewer than 75 pollen grains per cubic metre says allergy expert Didier Ebo (Antwerp University Hospital): “Under this threshold few people have symptoms. Since last weekend the figure has shot up to above 400 grains per cubic metre and that is above the critical threshold. Definitely when the weather is fine, when it doesn’t rain, when there is a lot of wind and the sun is shining, you can expect many more grains”.

“The idea usually is to avoid things to which you are allergic, but in the case of pollen allergy this is difficult. That’s why it’s important to combat the symptoms in time, before the start of the allergy season by using nose sprays and antihistaminic drugs. Often these come in the form of tablets that supress allergic reactions”.

“Another option for some people is immunotherapy. This means combating evil with evil. Tree pollen extracts are administered by one method or another”.

Sciensano suggests wearing a face mask to prevent exposure, cleaning the nose with physiological water and wearing sunglasses to prevent contact reactions. Take a regular shower and wash your hair, avoid physical effort, especially during the driest periods, use paper hankies and throw them away, don’t hang the washing out outside, keep car windows closed during journeys, avoid adding irritating and allergenic factors to your environment including tobacco, house perfumes, candles, incense and cleaning products.