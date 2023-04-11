King Filip to attend JUICE launch in Kourou
King Filip is off to French Guiana to attend the launch of the European Space Agency’s JUICE probe. The launch is pencilled in for Thursday. JUICE is bound for the moons of Jupiter to assess whether life can have developed there thanks to large subterranean oceans. Accompanying the king was his son, Prince Gabriel, who is participating in his first official engagement abroad. The prince is studying at the Royal Military Academy in and is enjoying his Easter break.