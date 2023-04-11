Orange refuse bag mandatory in Brussels from 15 May

The orange refuse bag should be used for food waste, fruit and vegetable peels, food that is past its sell-by date and paper tissues. The orange bags were supposed to become mandatory on 1 May but that date is being delayed for organisational reasons.

15 May is also the date on which night time collections start again. Some refuse collections will occur between the hours of 8PM and 2AM. When and which collections will occur during this window remains unclear. The refuse agency Net Brussel says municipalities still have time to inform residents.

New refuse calendars are being issued informing residents when which waste needs to put out for collection.