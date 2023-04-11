Smoke halts rail services on cross-Brussels link
Rail services through the North-South Link in Brussels have resumed, but the rail track company warns it could take a little while before all services are back on schedule. Expect delays of up to one hour. Services were halted after smoke was reported in one of the tunnels.
Smoke was reported in Tunnel 3 used by services on tracks 5 and 6. Fire-services attended the scene. Around 7AM, at the height of the morning rush hour, services bound for Brussels were stopped at neighbouring stations before they could enter the tunnels. Brussels Central Station was evacuated as a while as a precaution. The cause of the smoke was identified as a smouldering handdrier in the loos on level -1 in the Central Station.
Rail traffic resumed at 7:56. Over a hundred services were cancelled.