Smoke halts rail services on cross-Brussels link

Smoke was reported in Tunnel 3 used by services on tracks 5 and 6. Fire-services attended the scene. Around 7AM, at the height of the morning rush hour, services bound for Brussels were stopped at neighbouring stations before they could enter the tunnels. Brussels Central Station was evacuated as a while as a precaution. The cause of the smoke was identified as a smouldering handdrier in the loos on level -1 in the Central Station.



Rail traffic resumed at 7:56. Over a hundred services were cancelled.

