Brussels-Capital Region celebrates this weekend

These is something for everyone with activities ranging from guided tours in several languages to concerts, themed villages and food trucks.

The guided tours will take place throughout the weekend and the Iris Food Corner will be in place to provided sustenance on both Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday 6 May those that wish to will be able to get to know the European institution a little better as they open up their doors ahead of Europe Day. Those that wish to keep it more local can take part in one of the activities organised by 7 of Brussels’ 19 municipalities.

On Saturday evening’s the Paleizenplein, the square in front of the Royal Palace will be the scene of an electronic dance music festival featuring a series of DJ sets.

On Sunday the Brussels Regional Parliament will open its doors to the public. There is also a street party in the Koningswijk area of Central Brussels with circus acts, street art and more. A fun fair will set up shop on the Museumplein, outside the Royal Museums of Fine Arts.