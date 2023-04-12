Brussels-Capital Region celebrates this weekend
During the first weekend of May the Brussels-Capital Region celebrates. The Iris Festival celebration are always held during the weekend prior to 8 May the day that the regional authorities in Brussels choose as their region’s official holiday. 8 May, 1 day before Europe Day, the anniversary of the Schuman Declaration that laid the foundations for what would later become the EEC and then the Europe Union.
This year’s Iris festival will celebrate the 34th anniversary of the setting up of the Brussels-Capital Region in 1989. Since then, Brussels has become one of the world’s most diverse cities. 19 municipalities that make up Brussels are unique in Belgium as they are officially bilingual. However, many other languages can be heard as you walk through the capital’s streets.
As well as being the capital of Belgium, Brussels is also the home to the many of the European institutions and is often thought of as the de facto “capital of Europe”. Brussels is also the capital of Flanders and the Francophone Language community, with both have responsibility for areas of policy such as education and culture.
A varied programme with something for everyone
These is something for everyone with activities ranging from guided tours in several languages to concerts, themed villages and food trucks.
The guided tours will take place throughout the weekend and the Iris Food Corner will be in place to provided sustenance on both Saturday and Sunday.
On Saturday 6 May those that wish to will be able to get to know the European institution a little better as they open up their doors ahead of Europe Day. Those that wish to keep it more local can take part in one of the activities organised by 7 of Brussels’ 19 municipalities.
On Saturday evening’s the Paleizenplein, the square in front of the Royal Palace will be the scene of an electronic dance music festival featuring a series of DJ sets.
On Sunday the Brussels Regional Parliament will open its doors to the public. There is also a street party in the Koningswijk area of Central Brussels with circus acts, street art and more. A fun fair will set up shop on the Museumplein, outside the Royal Museums of Fine Arts.