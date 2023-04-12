Coca-Cola withdraws its vending machines from all Belgian schools

The number of soft drinks vending machines in schools has been falling for years now. At present around one thousand remain.

Eva Lefevre of Coca-Cola says the company has modified its presence in schools step by step. Coca-Cola hasn’t been available in primary schools for several years. In secondary schools we offer mineral water and sugar free soft drinks only.”

The company has now decided to remove all vending machines: “We believe it’s important to up-to-date with the debate in society and to self-regulate. We intend to take account of social expectations and will be withdrawing the vending machines”.

The measure only affects secondary schools: “At present nothing will change at universities and polytechnics”.

Only the vending machines that Coca-Cola operates itself are being removed. Other companies with vending machines will still be able to sell Coca-Cola beverages after the end of the year.