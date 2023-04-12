Delhaize staff take their protest to the Netherlands

It's the annual shareholders meeting of Ahold Delhaize in Zaandam today. Belgian trade unionists hope their protests will be able to sway shareholders and put pressure on the management to modify its draconian plans.

The Belgian protest is a symbolic one and is intended to ensure there is more than enough atmosphere at the gathering. Busloads of Delhaize workers departed Belgium this morning all bound for the AGM.

The trades unionists stress the peaceful character of their protest: “This isn’t just a franchise transaction. It’s a moral issue. People can’t be treated like goods” says Wilson Wellens of the liberal union. “We don’t know whether all the shareholders really know what is happening and are in full agreement”.

A social mediator has been appointed in the hope the mediator can help to resolve the conflict, but 14 stores in Wallonia and 16 in Brussels are closed today due to strike action. The Delhaize management has sent bailiffs to remove strikers’ pickets, while the unions have taken action in the courts against this course of action.