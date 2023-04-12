Fact check: False claims about Antwerp hand biscuits and Belgium’s colonial past resurface

In the post it is claimed that the biscuits and the chocolates in the shape of a hand are a reference to the chopping off of hands in Leopold II’s “Congo Free State”. However, this is not true as the “Antwerpse handjes” (Antwerp Hands) biscuits are a local specialty that was baked for the first time in 1934 during a competition for Antwerp’s master bakers. The inspiration for the biscuits is a legend of the founding of the city in the Gallo-Roman period.

According to the legend, a giant called Antigoon had imposed a toll on those wishing to sail up the river Scheldt. Antigoon chopped off the hands of seafarers that couldn’t pay. A Roman soldier called Brabo wanted to bring this practice to an end and during a fight he chopped off Antigoon’s right hand before chopping off the giants had. Before he left Brabo threw Antigoon’s chopped off hand into the river.