First 3D scanner to provide images of standing patients

The HiRise scanner produces 3D scans providing data regarding pressure on bones from the hip to the toes. Until now scans providing data about the impact of gravity could only be provided at foot level.

“The new scans provide greater perspective” explains radiologist Wouter Huysse. X-rays have been used to provide images of standing patients but these were not very detailed. “More data is now being collected and in time AI will allow the data to be read more quickly”.

Another advantage is the radiation level that is up to 20 times lower than in conventional scans.

Orthopaedists are enthusiastic: “It gives us a better picture of how prostheses and other orthopaedic equipment work” says Huysse. “It can also help in development. The scanner provides assistance in identifying invisible conflicts and that can help in the preparation of surgery”.

The scanner cost the hospital 300,000 euros, but a scan won’t set the patient back more than a conventional X-ray. “We will target the scanner’s use. It will only be used on certain complex fractures, injuries that are hard to view or that give continual trouble. Only in this way can the equipment provide added value”.