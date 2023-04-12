King Filip touches down in French Guiana ready for space probe launch

King Filip has arrived in French Guiana for the launch of the European Space Agency’s JUICE probe that will investigate whether there is, has ever been or is potential for life on the moons of Jupiter. These moons have subterranean oceans and scientists believe it’s quite possible they contain the building blocks of life as we don’t know it. The launch at the Kourou Space Center is pencilled in for Thursday. King Filip’s son, Prince Gabriel, is accompanying the head of state and is on his first official engagement abroad.