Only in Belgium: motorists fill up on water instead of petrol

Several of the filling station’s customers complained after their vehicles ground to a halt after filling up at the station at the Euro 95 pump. A garage that analysed one of the complaining customer’s tanks claimed he had found water and not petrol.

The company has meanwhile carried out its own analysis and confirms water was supplied. Q8 now says that duped customers can count on compensation. The company claims it’s at a loss as to how the error was able to occur, but the pump involved is being repaired and should be providing petrol and not water from next week onwards.