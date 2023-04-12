Traditional lambic beer in the spotlight during "The Night of Great Thirst"

The location of the festival is in the very heart of the region in which lambic based beers are produced: the Pajottenland and Zenne Valley areas of Flemish Brabant and Brussels that has one such brewery in the municipality of Anderlecht.

The Gueuze Society that organises the festival was founded in 2012. It promotes the regional produce of the Pajottenland area, more specifically beers from the region that are brewed via spontaneous fermentation such as lambic, geuze, kriek. In addition to the organisation of what prior to the coronavirus pandemic had been a biannual festival, the Geuze society also organises other smaller festivals and events such as lecturers.

The Gueuze Society aims to bring gueuze enthusiasts together. At the last festival in 2018 more than a quarter of the 2,500 visitors at the festival came from abroad.