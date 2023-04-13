Beware! You can be fined if you don’t use the correct parking disk

But which parking disks are compliant and which are not? VRT Radio 2’s ‘The Inspector’ investigated the issue in Thursday morning’s programme.

As those of you that drive in Belgium will probably know, you are allowed to park in a so-called “Blue Zone” for up to 2 hours (unless otherwise indicated) free of charge as long as parking disk is clearly on display through the windscreen of your car. However, not just any old parking disk will do. The disk must be compliant to rules set out by the EU regarding its design and the information contained on it (see photo above).

Veronique De Sitter knows the rules regarding parking and she parked her car accordingly while she was on a trip to Mechelen. Or at least she thought she did.

"To my great surprise I was issued with a fine. I contested it straight away as that the fine had been issued before the period of time that I had displayed on my parking disk had elapsed”.

However, the time displayed on the parking disk was not the issue. The problem was the parking disk itself.