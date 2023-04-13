Bruges schoolgirl (17) sexually assaulted by Israeli footballer in Athens bar

News of the assault was first reported in the Greek media and has since been confirmed by the Belgian Foreign Ministry. The footballer, a goalkeeper, was detained by police and has been sacked by his club.

Police were called to a bar in the Kolonaki district of Athens at around 2am on Wednesday morning. Trouble had broken out between a group of Belgian youngsters and a footballer. The youngsters accused the footballer of having sexually assualted a 17-year-old girl.

The girl’s friends witnessed the assault and reportedly attacked the alleged assailant. They then contacted the staff from their school that were with them on the trip and also the police. The police took the 32-year-old goalkeeper with them to the police station where his alleged victim identified him.

The Belgian Embassy was contacted and the Belgian Foreign Ministry says that the girl is being given consular assistance and the embassy is closely following the case.