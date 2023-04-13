Brussels police issue 109 fines in just over 4 hours to motorists using their mobile phones while driving

The checks were carried by officers from the Brussels-Capital-Elsene Local Police Service on Wednesday evening. They show that many motorists continue to use their mobile phones while driving. All of those caught using their mobiles while driving were issued with on-the-spot fines of 184 euro.

It was the second such blitz by police in Brussels on motorists flouting the rules on mobile phone use this month. "And there are more to come" police spokeswoman Sandra De Tandt told VRT News "Making calls or viewing messages on your mobile phone is not allowed while you are driving. It is far too dangerous, because it means that you are distracted."

Anyone caught using a mobile phone while driving the Brussels Capital-Region is issued with an on-the-spot fine of 184 euro. In some other areas (such as East Flanders and Halle-Vilvoorde) the penalties are more severe. There drivers face having their license temporarily revoked.