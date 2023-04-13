East Flemish company wins contract to maintain Real Madrid’s new pitch

RSI Sports Group’s CEO Hans Borgers told VRT News that "Thanks to us Real Madrid’s grass is able to grow underground too so that it remains in top condition for the next match".

With players such as Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard on its books Real Madrid already has links to Belgium. However, these links have now become stronger thanks to the new maintenance contract.

Hans Borgers told VRT News that "We use technology that was developed by the German company Rhenac. After more than 10 years they have been successful in the development of technology whereby LED lights are able to replicate sunlight”.

"When there is no match, the pitch disappears underground, and it is there that our technology is put to work”.

The "Complete Light System" ensures that the pitch can receive light an enclosed space where there is no sunlight and this is just what Real Madrid was looking for.

The pitch in the Bernabeu Stadium that is current being upgraded is dived up into 6 separate sections. When the pitch is not being played on, the sections are store in concealed areas underground so that the stadium can be used for other events without damaging the pitch.

Our technology ensures that the grass can continue to grow underground, that it maintains its colour and structure and that it remains in top condition for the next match".

The work at the Bernabeu Stadium should be complete by the end of the year. Real Madrid is investing an estimated 900 million euro in the stadium upgrade. The German club Schalke 04, the Dutch club PEC Zwolle and the Belgian First Division clubs KRC Genk and Royal Antwerp FC also use RSI Sports group’s LED light technology.