EP corruption scandal: Eva Kaili released, placed under electronic supervision

Kaili was detained last 9 December after her father, Alexandros, was stopped at a Brussels hotel with a suitcase reportedly containing around 600,000 euros. Detectives also raided Kaili’s home where they encountered a further 150,000 euros in cash as well as other valuables. A Belgian examining magistrate then arrested the Greek Euro MP.

Qatar, Morocco and Mauretania are all suspected of using cash and gifts to influence the European political and economic decision-making process. High-ranking elected officials in the European Parliament are thought to have been the beneficiaries of these countries’ largesse.

Kaili’s arrest has been extended on several occasions, but now she is being released and placed under electronic supervision.

Earlier fellow suspects Belgian Euro MP Marc Tarabella and former Italian Euro MP Antonio Panzeri were also both released from jail and have to wear a tag. Tarabella maintains his innocence. Panzeri is seen as a pivotal figure but has now turned supergrass.