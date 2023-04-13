Samsonite cases for 1.95 euros? It's a scam!

The scammers also have a credible explanation for the huge drop in price. They make the customer believe it is a huge stock sale after the Russian branches were shut down due to the war in Ukraine. "It's true that our sales in Russia are down, but that's not why we are giving our bags away for free," he said.

Facebook helps fight fraud



For months now Samsonite has been working with Meta, the parent company of Facebook, to combat the problem, says Joeri Van Holder.

"Meta gave us a "brand protection tool" to take rogue pages offline within 24 hours. But the trick is to distinguish the real pages from the rogue ones. Because the difference between the two is almost impossible to tell. That's how good the scammers are at copying our pages.

Priced at 1.95 euros, alarm bells should start to go off



So how can you as a consumer know it is a fake ad? "Producing a suitcase for 1.95 euros is simply impossible. You wouldn't buy a loaf of bread for that today, let alone a suitcase," says Christoph Bonte. In other words: if it seems too good to be true, it is.

"Also be sure to always check the URL, because it is not ours at all. Our URL is https://www.samsonite.be/nl/home. All the others are fake."