Man from West Flanders finds a letter written by soldier interned in Nazi labour camp

The letter is postmarked 5 October 1943 and is addressed to a couple that lived on Rue Kemmel in Armentières, a town in the north of France, not far from the Belgian border.

Chris Toon told VRT News that "The letter was written by a certain Louis Allard. As far as I understand, he was in a labour camp at the time".

The letter is addressed to Louis Allard’s parents. It's about bombings, long hours and money intended for his parents that never arrived. We all want to find the letter writer's family".

Chris Toon has already shared photographs of the letter on social media in an effort to try and trace its writer’s family. "This has been a huge success, because the original post has already been shared 7,000 times."