Member of international drugs gang arrested in Flemish Brabant

At the end of March police raided several addresses in Belgium, The Netherlands and Spain. In Belgium properties were searched in Leuven, Lubbeek, Boutersem (Flemish Brabant), Sint-Agatha-Berchem (Brussels), Antwerp and Rumst (Antwerp Province). Then one man was arrested in Spain.

The gang that was highly professional earned more than 180 million euro from the trade in illegal drugs. The gang was based in the Leuven area, but had operatives in The Netherlands, Spain, South America and Dubai. It imported large quantities of cocaine by sea, but also through airports.

Thanks to its wide network of contacts at various ports the gang was able to import many tonnes of cocaine into Europe that it was able to sell at a huge profit. The gang members used bogus companies and encrypted mobile phones to conceal their illegal activities from the police.