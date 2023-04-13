Record number of calls to the Drug Line for the fourth consecutive year

During 2022 the Drug Line dealt with 8,525 cases, a rise of 7% on the number it dealt with in 2021. The Drug Line was set up in 1994. Since then it has offered help and advise to people with questions concerning alcohol, drugs, medication gambling and gaming addiction issues.

The Drug Line’s annual report states that 32% of the questions it dealt with concerned alcohol-related issue. Furthermore, the number of people seeking help from the Drug Line regarding issue related to alcohol is increasing each year.

Prior to 2020 questions about cannabis use were the most frequently asked. Last year they accounted for 24% of the cases dealt with by the Drug Line. Meanwhile, question related to cocaine accounted for 18% of the total.

30% of all contacts with the Drug Line were through its online chat service. The Drug Line has invested heavily in online chat and the hours during which the chat service is available have been doubled. The Drug Line’s online chat box is available from 12 noon to 6pm on weekdays.