Record number of calls to the Drug Line for the fourth consecutive year
Last year 8,525 people contacted the Drug Line (Druglijn) either by telephone, but email or through its online chat service. The figures from the helpline’s annual report show that for the fourth consecutive year a record number of people sought help and advice from the Drug Line concerning drug, gambling and alcohol issues in 2022. Question about alcohol-related issues continue to increase and the number of people using the Drug Line’s chat services tripled last year.
During 2022 the Drug Line dealt with 8,525 cases, a rise of 7% on the number it dealt with in 2021. The Drug Line was set up in 1994. Since then it has offered help and advise to people with questions concerning alcohol, drugs, medication gambling and gaming addiction issues.
The Drug Line’s annual report states that 32% of the questions it dealt with concerned alcohol-related issue. Furthermore, the number of people seeking help from the Drug Line regarding issue related to alcohol is increasing each year.
Prior to 2020 questions about cannabis use were the most frequently asked. Last year they accounted for 24% of the cases dealt with by the Drug Line. Meanwhile, question related to cocaine accounted for 18% of the total.
30% of all contacts with the Drug Line were through its online chat service. The Drug Line has invested heavily in online chat and the hours during which the chat service is available have been doubled. The Drug Line’s online chat box is available from 12 noon to 6pm on weekdays.
Young people
Almost 60% of those that contact the Drug Line are younger than 25 and just over half of the questions are about their own personal use.
"Of course, not all of these are young people who use drugs, gamble or are addicted to gaming," The Coordinator of the Drug Line Tom Evenepoel explains. "These are also often schoolchildren and students asking questions for a school assignment. But from a prevention point of view, it is very valuable that De Druglijn reaches that age group”.
The length of time that people are in contact with the Drug Line is also longer than it was before "That means that the questions and problems have often become more complex in recent years," Mr Evenepoel said."
The Drug Line can be contacted via the freephone line 078 15 10 20 or by e-mail or chat via www.druglijn.be.