24 Delhaize supermarkets remain closed

All Delhaize supermarkets in Flanders are open for business today. On 7 March Delhaize announced that it intends to franchise out all the supermarkets that it currently runs in-house. The announcement marked the start of what has been a prolonged dispute with some supermarkets now having remained closed for well over a month.

In recent days Delhaize has been using bailiffs in an attempt to ensure the reopening of stores where the majority of staff want to work. The company says that it will continue to do so in the coming days.