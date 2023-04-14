English football fan dies after being hit by a train in Ghent

After the match that ended in a 1-1 draw the 57-year-old West Ham Fan climbed onto the track not far from Ghent’s main railway station. The man was hit by a train. He was taken in a critical condition to hospital, where he later died of his injuries. The East Flemish Judicial Authorities say that the man’s death was “an unfortunate accident”.

Many West Ham Fans had gone to Ghent for Thursday game (see photo above). The accident caused some disruption to rail traffic around Ghent Saint-Peter’s Station. This persisted until around 3am on Friday.