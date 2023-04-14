European, federal and regional election almost certain to be held on 9 June 2024

Unless early federal elections are called (regional parliaments are fixed term and can’t be dissolved early), the federal and regional elections are held on the same day as the European elections.

The Committee of Permenant Representatives of the Council of the European Union will officially fix the date for the European elections next week. It is almost certain that it will decide that the elections should be held between Thursday 6 and Sunday 9 June with the votes being counting once voting has finished in all 27 member states.

Two dates, 23 to 26 May and 6 to 9 June 2024 are still on the table. However, if there is no unanimity among the member states about the date the election will be held in from 6 to 9 June. There is no unanimity about holding the European elections at the end of May so it is all but certain that 6 to 9 June will win by default.

In this case in Belgium the European elections will take place on Sunday 9 June. For the first time 16-year-olds will be able to vote in the European elections.

People in Belgium will go to the polls for a second time in 2024 on 13 October to elect new municipal and provincial councils.