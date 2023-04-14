F-16 breaks the sound barrier in the skies above Antwerp Province and Flemish Brabant

At around 11:30 on Friday morning people from the Kempen area in the east of Antwerp Province and eastern areas of Flemish Brabant were startled by a loud bang.

Reports of people having heard the bang came in from Geel, Zoersel and Beerse in Antwerp Province as well from Diest, Tienen, Scherpenheuvel, Lubbeek and Holsbeek in Flemish Brabant. But what had caused it and where had it come from? At first it was thought to have been an explosion. However, this theory was put to rest by the Fire Service.

All was revealed a little later when the Kleine-Brogel, near Peer (Limburg Province) posted on its Facebook page that one of its planes had been the source of the bang. During a test flight an F-16 fighter jet flew had broken the sound barrier, causing a sonic boom.