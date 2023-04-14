Metro services suspended after fatal accident in tunnel
Services on lines 2 and 6 of the Brussels metro were suspended on Friday morning between the Elizabeth and Kunst-Wet metro stations after a person that was on the track was hit by a metro train. The accident happened at around 5:15 am on Friday when the first metro service of the day was travelling between the Ribaucourt and IJzer metro stations.
The passengers that were aboard the train were evacuated and services were suspended. The police and the Brussels Judicial Authorities went to the scene and an investigation has been opened into the cause of the accident. Suicide is currently being ruled out and given the time of the accident it is believed that the person that died had spent the night in the tunnel.
No metro services have been running all morning between Elizabeth and Kunst-Wet. Services are running as normal between Kunst-Wet and Koning Boudewijn (Line 6) and Kunst-Wet and Simonis (Line 2).