Metro services suspended after fatal accident in tunnel

The passengers that were aboard the train were evacuated and services were suspended. The police and the Brussels Judicial Authorities went to the scene and an investigation has been opened into the cause of the accident. Suicide is currently being ruled out and given the time of the accident it is believed that the person that died had spent the night in the tunnel.

No metro services have been running all morning between Elizabeth and Kunst-Wet. Services are running as normal between Kunst-Wet and Koning Boudewijn (Line 6) and Kunst-Wet and Simonis (Line 2).

