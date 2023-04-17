"Faith, Hope and Carnage": singer Nick Cave brings his autobiography to Brussels

Last autumn, Nick Cave published the book "Faith, Hope and Carnage". Not just an autobiography or memoir, but a "meditation on faith, art, music, freedom, grief and love." The book is the result of more than 40 hours of conversations between Nick Cave and Irish writer and journalist Sean O'Hagan.

"Faith, Hope and Carnage" offers an insight into the turbulent life of the Australian singer-songwriter. He was once addicted to heroin and lost two of his sons. Nick Cave is 65. Well-known songs of his include "Into My Arms" and "Red Right Hand", which appeared in the TV series "Peaky Blinders". Cave also wrote several novels.

On Sunday 4 June, Nick Cave and Sean O'Hagan will come to Bozar in Brussels for an inspiring and hopeful talk about their book "Faith, Hope and Carnage". Ticket sales start on 21 April at 11am.