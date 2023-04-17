Interactive introduction to miller’s craft in Geel

From today, visitors in Geel can visit a new visitors' centre at the Molen van 't Veld, one of two mills in the town. Here, in an interactive way visitors will be introduced to the miller's profession . The centre will only be open two Sundays a month for now due to a lack of millers in the city.

Visitors to the Molen van 't Veld Mill in Geel (Antwerp) can now visit a new visitors' centre. "The previous one was out of date," explains alderwoman for tourism Nadine Laeremans. "Renovation was urgently needed, because a lot of school groups visit the mill."

The mill dates from the eighteenth century and is one of two mills in the city. Renovation of the visitors' centre started in 2020.

"Now we are trying to introduce visitors to the miller's profession in an interactive way," Laeremans explains. One way to do this is through videos showing Victor, an imaginary miller. "Victor is the patron saint of millers, so his name was not chosen by chance. Among other things, visitors can see videos of him in action, as well as videos about how grain is harvested."

In addition, thanks to screens people with disabilities will be able to see what the mill looks like at the top so they don't have to climb the mill.