Living digital clock in Ostend

De Grote Post is one of the youngest cultural centres in Flanders. To mark its tenth anniversary from 8:30AM till midnight on Saturday 1,400 people gathered in small groups to create a living digital clock. Every minute some of those participating need to move place to allow the correct time to be formed. The people forming the hour need to be less mobile than those forming the minutes.

“Those taking part couldn’t take their eye off the ball. We had coaches in the hall to make sure nothing goes wrong. They also help to entertain the crowd” says Ellen Van Wulpen.

Jeanne Podevyn and her mum travelled to Ostend from Ghent to take part: “We saw an appeal on social media and thought it sounded like great fun. We definitely wanted to be part of it! You need to concentrate because you need to make the right movement at the right time”.

The digital clock was filmed in real time and the recording will be used at the cultural centre to show the time – at least for the next ten years.