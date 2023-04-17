VIDEO: Statue for AC/DC singer Brian Johnson in Namur
Fans of Australian rock band AC/DC can now admire a statue of lead singer Brian Johnson in Namur. It has been erected on the Esplanade AC/DC, the square in front of the Expo where the band first performed songs from their famous album "Back in Black" in 1980.
Let's go back in time to 29 June 1980. The famous rock band AC/DC plays the Expo in Namur, its first concert with new lead singer Brian Johnson. The latter replaced the late Bon Scott. Not only that, the concert was also the first performance of the "Back in Black” world tour, the album is one of the best-selling rock albums ever. That night, for the first time the band gave a live rendition of seven songs from this album.
In January 2020, 40 years later that is, a few of the band's fans took matters into their own hands. They met with the mayor of Namur, Maxime Prévot, and told him about the concert, which is mentioned in AC/DC biographies. They felt something should be done. Naming a street after Johnson or the band, for example.
The corona crisis threw a spanner in the works, but on 29 June 2021 - exactly 41 years after the concert - the Namur city council finally unanimously voted to name the square in front of the Expo venue after the group: Esplanade AC/DC was born. And today, on that same square, a statue of lead singer Brian Johnson has been unveiled, surrounded by happy fans.