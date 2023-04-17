VIDEO: Statue for AC/DC singer Brian Johnson in Namur

In January 2020, 40 years later that is, a few of the band's fans took matters into their own hands. They met with the mayor of Namur, Maxime Prévot, and told him about the concert, which is mentioned in AC/DC biographies. They felt something should be done. Naming a street after Johnson or the band, for example.

The corona crisis threw a spanner in the works, but on 29 June 2021 - exactly 41 years after the concert - the Namur city council finally unanimously voted to name the square in front of the Expo venue after the group: Esplanade AC/DC was born. And today, on that same square, a statue of lead singer Brian Johnson has been unveiled, surrounded by happy fans.