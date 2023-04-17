Supermarket chain Colruyt introduces quotas for basics

Flour, sugar and salt of Colruyt’s own brand “Everyday” are being limited to ten items per customer. Frozen chips are being limited to 4 packs a customer.

Wholesale prices of several basics have fallen of late. Production costs for such items are low meaning the price fall is immediately noticeable.

Els Breugelmans, retail expert and marketing professor at Leuven University warns this doesn’t mean we’ll notice an across-the-board price fall for food products: “Energy and wage costs and the use of a combination of different raw materials mean we won’t immediately notice a general drop in food prices”.

Earlier restrictions on consumers during the pandemic led to more people heading to the supermarket just to make sure they didn’t run out of certain basics. Breugelmans believes the present move could encourage a similar response. “The restriction underlines the low prices. People won’t head for the store out of fear they will run out, but in order to take advantage of low prices”.

The supermarket chain insists the measure is being taken to deal with stores who sell on Colruyt products because of the current low prices and not to hit regular customers.