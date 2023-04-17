Unique letter collection with escape plans in invisible ink for In Flanders Fields Museum

The In Flanders Fields Museum receives donations almost every week, but this Easter holiday was exceptionally busy. "The donations came in daily," says Annick Vandenbilck, who is responsible for personal donations at the museum. "It's about more than letters, photos or medals, the stories behind them are also important. Why are they so numerous now? We have no explanation. One donation is not more important than another, but they can be unique. This French letter collection certainly is."