Beekeepers notice mass deaths, Bee Institute sounds the alarm

The VBI carries out an annual survey of its beekeepers looking into winter mortality. The results it published showed a 23 per cent winter mortality rate, a slight improvement on last year.

"The results are a gross underestimation," claims VBI president René De Backer. "Lots of bees were lost afterwards and many beekeepers are reluctant to report losses, because it makes them feel like a poor beekeeper."

According to the VBI, many Flemish beekeepers experienced losses of up to 75 per cent. Beekeepers in the regions of Lier, Sint-Katelijne-Waver and Nijlen are worst affected. In Limburg, there is generally less bee mortality, although there are certain regions like Sint-Truiden and Bokrijk, where some beekeepers have lost all their bees. The Netherlands is also struggling with the problem. "Inexplicable and bizarre," says De Backer about such regional differences.

Why did bees have such a hard time last winter? "There are too few flowers that can provide bees with enough nectar and pollen, and too many gardens that are paved. There is also the varroa mite, a parasite that has been plaguing the bee population for quite some time."

"But this year we are also seeing big losses in the bees resistant to the varroa mite, so there must be other factors at play," says De Backer, pointing to possible new attackers, such as the Asian hornet. "The effects of this exotic wasp species are especially visible in West Flanders."