VIDEO: Belgian ref intervenes to rescue World Snooker Championship match as activists smear table
Activists disrupted the World Snooker Championship at The Crucible in Sheffield (UK) last night. One of the 'Just Stop Oil' activists was able to scatter a bag of orange powder on a snooker table, forcing the players to the dressing rooms. On the other snooker table, Belgian referee Olivier Marteel was able to prevent more trouble by stopping a troublemaker just in time.
The quick intervention of referee Olivier Marteel allowed the table where Mark Allen and Fan Zhengyi were playing to be protected. There, the evening session could resume.
Milkins and Perry could not restart. Initially, the table was cleaned with a vacuum cleaner, but eventually a new tablecloth proved necessary. The World Snooker Tour announced that the first session between Milkins and Perry will not be able to start until Tuesday evening.