Flax industry commemorated in Sint Jan-in-Eremo

"Soil is ideal for growing flax"

In the early 1900s, many people in the region of Sint-Laureins (East Flanders) were involved in the flax industry. "The region has the advantage that the soil is ideal to grow flax. You have the polder soil and at the same time sandy soil. It is in this region that local farmers first started cultivating at home. Later, some also bought large machinery to process flax on a larger scale. Today there are still four flax companies in the region, but once an awful lot of people worked in the flax industry," Eddy Matthijs recalls.

Flax remains important in the region

The flax industry is now a fraction of what it once was. "Flax is still grown on 1,000 hectares of land. Flax from Zeeland Flanders and northern France is processed in the region. So the flax heritage is still there”.