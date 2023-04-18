New sexual education guidance for teachers

Is it appropriate for a nine-year-old pupil to know what menstruation is? From what age should I prepare a pupil for puberty? And what about pupils with mental disabilities? These are a handful of questions that teachers are confronted with on a daily basis.

That is why Sensoa, the Flemish expertise centre for sexual health, developed four new guidelines: two for primary education and two for secondary education, each for regular and special needs education.

"These curricula are a guide for teachers who sometimes do not know exactly what they can say to their pupils, what they are ready for and with which guidance they might come too early or too late," Wannes Magits, youth policy officer at Sensoa, says.

"For example, you are teaching 12- to 14-year-olds. We know that a small fraction of these 14-year-olds have already had sex. Then it's important at that age to provide information about safe sex. We try to be ahead of the age where the behaviour sets in and respond to the questions young people have."