Back in time: King Boudewijn opens Expo 58 (VIDEO)

The sun shone at the Heizel Exhibition Park 65 years ago when King Boudewijn opened the world exhibition Expo 58. Brussels was ready to welcome the world. King Boudewijn’s speech illustrates the spirit of the age. People believed in the future and that technology would solve all problems. Progress would facilitate a better and more humane world. The exhibition was an overwhelming experience for most visitors. Today the Atomium and several Expo 58 pavilions still bear witness to this momentous exhibition that put Belgium and Flanders on the map.