Eight teachers suspended after alleged racist and homophobic remarks

“It was before the holidays that I was informed by the school management of inappropriate behaviour by staff members in a private conversation,” says Carlo Gysens, director of GO! Next, the school group to which the school belongs. "This had apparently been going on for some time, but we were only informed just before the Easter holidays."

It was colleagues of those involved who were disturbed by their inappropriate communications: those involved had allegedly made discriminatory, racist and homophobic statements in a closed WhatsApp group.

In the interest of the investigation, Director Gysens, could not elaborate on the content of the conversations in the chat group, but spoke of "inappropriate comments about teachers and pupils, which are not in line with the school network’s values".

Michiel Van Kelecom, lawyer for the victims, had access to the WhatsApp messages. "These involved unadulterated racism, homophobia, discrimination, body shaming and by extension harassment, both towards colleagues who were mentioned by name, and also occasionally towards pupils."

Suspension

The teachers involved have been suspended as a precaution: originally seven teachers were implicated, now there are eight. The suspension immediately puts 10 per cent of the teaching staff on suspension. "For the pupils, this does not pose a problem," Gysens insists. "Where necessary, teachers can be replaced."

The eight people involved will soon have to appear before the board of governors, which will then have the opportunity to confirm or cancel the suspension. After that, the board of governors can immediately pronounce a sanction or - in cooperation with a specialised investigation unit of the schools’ network - investigate the case even further.