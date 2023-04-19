European leaders to discuss windfarm security at North Sea summit

Expertise on security at sea

That the summit is taking place in Ostend is no coincidence. The port city is a base for a lot of companies with a lot of experience in installing and maintaining wind turbines at sea. "Companies like Deme and De Nul are absolute world players", says Mayor Bart Tommelein (Flemish liberal and a former Minister for the North Sea). "That concentration of knowledge and experience in turn attracts other companies from the same sector and that makes Ostend one of the most important European cities around renewable energy at sea."

Prime Minister De Croo agrees: "There are other important European centres. Denmark, for example, is a leader in the manufacture of wind turbines, but when it comes to installing and maintaining offshore wind turbines, Ostend is at the forefront."

Another specialisation is gradually also being added: the security of those turbines. "Renewable energy is becoming increasingly important in supplying Europe," Prime Minister De Croo explains, "and we live in a world where not everyone has Europe's best interests at heart. The sabotage of the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea is a clear example of this. But even apart from that, things are busy in and on the North Sea. There is a lot of economic activity, but there are also important pipelines on the bottom of the sea: gas pipelines, data cables, power lines and then about four hundred wind turbines. It is becoming increasingly important to protect them. And there too, we have a lot of expertise in our country, technologically especially, ranging from radars to underwater drones. We want to put that experience at the service of the whole world."