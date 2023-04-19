Missing Belgian seriously injured in Sudan
Belgian Wim Fransen, mission in Sudan, has been shot in capital Khartoum. Fransen, who heads the European Union humanitarian in the country, was wounded but is not critical. The New York Times reported the news on the basis of multiple sources.
Fransen went missing on Sunday night as fighting intensified in Khartoum. His EU colleagues went looking for him and found him yesterday. His injuries are serious but not life-threatening, writes the New York Times.
Despite earlier reports of a temporary truce, fighting continues in Sudan. Embassies have instructed their staff to take shelter from the violence. On Monday, the EU ambassador was ambushed at his residence and a convoy from the US embassy came under fire.
The paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) yesterday accused the Sudanese army of violating a ceasefire. Both sides also previously failed to abide by a three-hour ceasefire on Sunday and Monday.