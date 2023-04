The new pier in the seaside resort of Blankenberge is open to the public. It’s the first day walkers have been allowed. Despite the cold North Sea breeze people are enjoying themselves. The old pier was badly dilapidated. Pylons had been eroded by the salty seawater and it was too late for renovation. Everything had to go and be replaced by a new pier. What you see today is a new build based on original drawings dating from 1933.