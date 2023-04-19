Switching insurer to become much easier

The Insurance Ombudsman receives almost 1,000 complaints a year about difficulties in cancelling insurance contracts. Customers often encounter surprises. Sometimes, when people decide to cancel a travel insurance policy, they suddenly get the answer that the cancellation deadline has expired and they therefore have to pay an extra year.

These practices are now coming to an end. The Economy Select-Committee has approved a bill stipulating that customers can cancel their contract at any time, free of charge and without having to give account. This can also easily be done digitally using the Itsme app. Only if the contract hasn’t yet run for a year, a two-month notice period will continue to apply.

Same rules as in neighbouring countries

"Today, you have to move heaven and earth to switch to cheaper insurance. Like in Germany, the Netherlands and France, everyone should be able to cancel their contract after one year. At a time when our purchasing power is under so much pressure, you should be able to choose the cheapest insurance that suits you best," Flemish socialist co-sponsor of the bill Melissa Depraetere says.

Insurance Ombudsman Laurent de Barsy is also pleased: "This is a good thing for consumers. Belgians often stay with the same insurer for a very long time, I think that will change now. People will switch much faster, especially with regard to car and cancellation insurance, because the thresholds are being lowered lowered."

Fire and debt balance insurance are often part of a package, in a home loan, for example. Cancelling a contract will be more complicated and may still impact on the loan, the ombudsman warns.