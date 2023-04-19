VRT documentary sheds light on Belgium’s “Spare”

The documentary series doesn’t shy away from sensitive issues: the prince’s traumatic childhood, his time as a popular prince around town, who is the only Belgian royal not to shun the media, his antics as a speedster and playboy, as well as his passions for animals and sustainability.

How Prince Laurent sees his own life, we don't find out from the documentary aired on the Canvas TV channel and available on the VRT MAX iPlayer. When our colleague, royal editor, Pascale Mertens gives him a bell and asks him how he looks back on his life, he is fairly brief at first. "I don't look in the rear-view mirror, I look in front of me."

But, after a while, he does loosen up. "I have indeed been through a lot of difficult periods in my life. But you should not expect me to be sad about that." And he adds. "I’m only saying this to you."

The series also touches on the prince’s appearance in court, admittedly as a witness, but still a first for a Belgian royal. That was in the fraud trial against his adviser, who embezzled money from the navy to renovate Laurent's Villa Clémentine.

The series also looks at the prince’s unfortunate foreign demarches that put him at odds with politicians. He makes a banned trip to Congo and in military uniform goes to the Chinese embassy to mark the 90th anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army. It lost him part of his allowance that year.