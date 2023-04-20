Carbon tax: European commissioner deeply disappointed in Flemish position

Starting 2027 we will have to pay more for petrol, diesel, heating oil and gas. Europe is introducing a carbon price: people responsible for polluting will have to pay for their greenhouse gas emissions. The system already exists in the electricity sector and in industry but will now be expanded to consumers. A climate fund for vulnerable households will also be set up.

"Flemings will have to pay more than they get out of it," Flemish environment minister Zuhal Demir (nationalist) said earlier. "Net, Flanders is going to lose 400 million euros. Taxpayers will have to cough up. I think climate policy should be social. At the end of the day someone has to pay the bill and that should not be ignored."

Frans Timmermans, Vice-President of the European Commission and Commissioner for the Green Deal, told VRT that he is “deeply disappointed by Flanders' attitude”. "I don't understand why Ms Demir says such a thing, especially if you reason from the Flemish interest. Yes, Flemish people will have to pay but they also pay for other policies. Flanders will benefit. That makes it a social measure, because in doing so you help the weakest."

"The investment pays off," says Timmermans. "I see bills go down for many people who have the money to invest in solar panels and electric cars. So we have to act quickly so that those bills go down quickly."

"If we do nothing, the costs will rise enormously and have to be met by those who can't afford it. The people most affected by the energy crisis are people who are losing a large part of their income on energy bills. That is why there will also be a social fund to help them. "

"We await the Belgium's position, but it would be nice if Ms Demir at least came to the Council meetings from time to time. Then her colleagues - and not just the media - could hear what she thinks. Those who don't participate, don't participate. That has unfortunately been the position recently”.