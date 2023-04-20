Far-right former MP assaulted on the way to Martin Sellner’s talk

Far-right Austrian activist Martin Sellner was welcome at Leuven University on Wednesday evening after all. The Austrian had been invited to give a reading at the request of the nationalist student association NSV. A fortnight ago, the university banned the lecture because it could not guarantee the safety of participants, but a judge did not follow that reasoning and the lecture could go ahead. To ensure security, the student union had to hire a private security firm. The police were also present to ensure that the lecture proceeded peacefully.

Last night a group of some 40 left-wing activists staged a march from Leuven Station to the auditorium where the lecture was taking place. During their march, they encountered politician Dries Van Langenhove, who was on his way to the lecture. It came to a skirmish between the leftist demonstrators and those accompanying Van Langenhove and police had to separate the two groups.

"It ended in some pushing and shoving and Dries Van Langenhove was assaulted in the process. The police immediately intervened and drew up an official report detailing those who had assaulted Van Langenhove," police officer Mathieu Caudron explained.

Other than the brief skirmish before the lecture, there were no more incidents. Around 100 NSV members and sympathisers listened to the talk.