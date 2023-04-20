King Filip doesn’t let (3) broken ribs get him down! (VIDEO)

Last week, when the king attended the launch of the Juice space probe in French Guiana journalists noted that King Filip would reach for his left side and grimace, clearly in pain. Enquiries revealed that the Belgian head of state had had an accident while kitesurfing.

It’s now been revealed that the king suffered three broken ribs during an incident over Easter, while the royals were holidaying in Spain. In recent years, the royal family has been travelling to Spain to walk parts of the pilgrimage route to Santiago de Compostela.

As with bruised ribs, broken ribs heal of their own accord, but chest pains e.g. when moving, coughing, sneezing or breathing can last for several weeks.

In 2017, the king wished his people "happy summer holidays" releasing a YouTube video in which he was seen kitesurfing. The following year, another video of Filip kitesurfing followed.

Last year, a water sports club from Knokke-Heist featured in the new list of court suppliers. It is here King Filip and his children learned to kite- and windsurf.